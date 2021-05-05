Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Garrett Rolfe, Fired Atlanta Police Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks, Reinstated to Force / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Garrett Rolfe and Rayshard Brooks
He’s back. Garrett Rolfe, the fired Atlanta cop who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last summer, has been reinstated by the Atlanta Civil Service Board. So much for being fired by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

On Wednesday, the board released its decision, stating:

“Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process. Therefore, the Board GRANTS the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD.”

Rolfe, who still faces murder charges in the killing of Brooks that are currently stuck in a kind of legal limbo, sought last month to have his firing reversed in a hearing before the board, reports 11 Alive.

That same board reinstated Atlanta investigators Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, who were fired over the tasing of college students Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young during protests last summer, in February.

The board hears the appeals of firings and other employment actions taken against public city employees. It’s not clear if Rolfe’s reinstatement means he will be allowed back on regular patrol duty, or resume employment in some other capacity.

