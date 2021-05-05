Wednesday, May 5, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Wannabe Emperor of the World

By Ny MaGee
Man_silhouette-blind item

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

The whole IP thing is really important to this really wealthy former tech guy turned wannabe Emperor of the world. With all of the crops he wants to plant on all the farmland he owns, it is his plan that the only food that will be eaten in the world will come from his crops and his GMO’s. If you don’t agree to his crops and seeds and food, then you don’t eat.

Can you guess who the tech guy turned wannabe Emperor of the world is? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

