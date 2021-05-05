Wednesday, May 5, 2021
HomeNews
News

Attorney for Derek Chauvin Seeks Motion for New Trial

By Ny MaGee
0

Derek Chauvin (with mic) in court
Derek Chauvin (with mic) in court / YouTube screenshot

*Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seeking a new trial over the death of George Floyd. 

Chauvin’s attorney filed court documents on Tuesday, weeks after a jury convicted him of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin, a white man, was found guilty on April 20 on all counts of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis on May 25 2020 by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes until he died.

In video footage of the incident, Floyd can be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison. 

READ MORE: Juror in Derek Chauvin Trial Speaks About Proceedings, Guilty Verdict [VIDEO]

derek-chauvin-2
Derek Chauvin

We reported earlier, the police killing of Floyd last May launched ongoing protests and a racial reckoning across the United States and around the world. Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson claims the ex-officer didn’t get a fair trial due to the high-profile publicity of the case.

“The publicity here was so pervasive and so prejudicial before and during this trial that it amounted to a structural defect in the proceedings,” the filing said. It also accused prosecutors of “pervasive, prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct” for disparaging the defense and failing to adequately prepare witnesses, per MSN

The filing also seeks a hearing to “impeach the verdict,” on the grounds that “the jury committed misconduct, felt threatened or intimidated, felt race-based pressure during the proceedings, and/or failed to adhere to instructions during deliberations.” 

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25. 

In the meantime, per The Star Tribune, the federal government was seeking civil-rights charges against Chauvin and the three other officers charged with aiding him in the murder of Floyd.

WATCH:

Previous articleKandi Burruss Gets Candid About Sexual Pleasure, Talks Threesomes with Husband Todd [VIDEO]
Next articleNew Jersey Teacher Suspended After Rant Against ‘Criminal’ George Floyd
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO