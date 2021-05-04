*For his next project, Will Smith is inviting a camera crew to document his weight loss and fitness journey.

Smith is starring in an unscripted YouTube series titled, “Best Shape of My Life.” The six-part unscripted fitness docuseries, Best Shape of My Life, will follow “Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators,” according to a release.

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a shot of him posing in a pair of short shorts. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he captioned the post. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”

Smith also shared a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram — check out the posts below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

The announcement comes just two days after Smith posted a similar photo of his figure saying he was in “the worst shape of my life.” In addition to Smith’s series, YouTube also announced upcoming docuseries with Alicia Keys and rap group Migos. Keys’ four-episode “Noted” (another working title) will be released this summer, and “invites her fans to peer into her world like never before,” YouTube said in a statement. “Informed by life defining memories and meaningful conversations with loved ones, Keys will bring the past 20 years to surface in this performative documentary.” Per Deadline, the four short episodes on Migos will drop this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Smith’s YouTube series is set to debut in 2022, the series “is the story of Will Smith, looking up one day to find himself in middle age, rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way,” YouTube’s announcement says.

“Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!” Smith vowed. “Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”