Vivica A. Fox to Khloé Kardashian: ‘Stop Being a Damn Doormat for Tristan’ [WATCH]

*Vivica A. Fox is urging Khloe Kardashian to stop being a doormat for her baby daddy Tristan Thompson following reports that he is cheating on her again.

“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” Fox said in a new episode of her Cocktails with Queens series. “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean. … At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?”

Fox also said Khloé is “dickmatized.”

Watch Vivica tell it via the clip below.

Thompson is currently caught up in some drama with an Instagram model named Sydney Chase who, according to StyleCaster, took to her IG Stories this past weekend to share screenshots of Khloé DMing her to find out more about her making sexytimes with Tristan.

Chase spilled the tea on the “No Jumper” podcast, claiming she and Tristan ‘hooked up’ in January and that they last spoke a day after he and Khloe’s daughter True’s third birthday.