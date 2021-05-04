Tuesday, May 4, 2021
HomeNews
News

Vivica A. Fox to Khloé Kardashian: ‘Stop Being a Damn Doormat for Tristan’ [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan thompson / Twitter

*Vivica A. Fox is urging Khloe Kardashian to stop being a doormat for her baby daddy Tristan Thompson following reports that he is cheating on her again.

“It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan,” Fox said in a new episode of her Cocktails with Queens series. “First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean. … At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?”

Fox also said Khloé is “dickmatized.”

Watch Vivica tell it via the clip below.

READ MORE: Larsa Pippen Dated Tristan Thompson Before She ‘Introduced Him’ Khloe Kardashian [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Thompson is currently caught up in some drama with an Instagram model named Sydney Chase who, according to StyleCaster, took to her IG Stories this past weekend to share screenshots of Khloé DMing her to find out more about her making sexytimes with Tristan.

Chase spilled the tea on the “No Jumper” podcast, claiming she and Tristan ‘hooked up’ in January and that they last spoke a day after he and Khloe’s daughter True’s third birthday. 

There are reports that the No Jumper podcast episode that featured Sydney has been edited.

Chase has not yet responded to Thompson’s cease-and-desist letter.

WATCH:

Previous articleProfessor Put on Leave for This Response to Student Who Called Police ‘Heroes’ (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO