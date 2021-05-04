Michelle Obama Celebrates New College Students with Star-Studded #CollegeSigningDay



*Michelle Obama hosted a virtual star-studded special on Saturday for high school seniors whose in-person learning was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of the event was to provide a space for these students to celebrate their college choices.

“Happy #CollegeSigningDay!”Obama wrote in a tweet. “I’m so excited to celebrate all of you who are taking this next step on your journeys and pursuing higher education. Whether you’re going to a community college, trade school, university or joining the military, I could not be more proud of you!”

The event saw Amanda Gorman, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry, The Weeknd, Conan O’Brien and many more A-listers turn out to support the students

“This is the one day when we set aside everything else to celebrate what matters most: you,” Obama said.

“We’ve got even more reason to celebrate this year, after everything you all have gone through. And I know it hasn’t always been easy to be away from your friends, or juggle back and forth between in-person, hybrid and virtual learning,” Obama said. “Or logging in to class after class from your kitchen table or maybe even the parking lot, with better Wi-Fi than you have at home.”

She continued: “And all of that is on top of everything else you’ve been dealing with this year: the issues of discrimination and hate and inequity, the tragedies that make us question how the world truly sees us and whether or not we can ever truly be more than our skin color.”

The former first lady said that the class of 2021 has “embraced empathy and compassion and gained this unique experience of learning how to be nimble and flexible and resourceful.”

“And now you’re graduating and moving forward in a world that’s been turned upside down,” Obama added. “That’s an experience no other generation can compete with.”

