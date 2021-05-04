Tuesday, May 4, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

In New Video of Principal Paddling Student, Mother Explains Why She Didn’t Intervene / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Principal Paddles-Spanks Studentt
Principal Paddles-Spanks Studentt

*The young Florida student who was left with bruises and marks after being spanked by her principal is now seeking professional help.

A lawyer for the 6-year-old and her mother explained to TMZ that the little girl can’t even sleep, cries constantly, and feels generally terrorized by what happened.

Brent Probinsky, the family’s lawyer, also tells TMZ that the girl’s mother calls him twice a day in distress about the school beating that happened on April 13. The girls are so riddled up from the incident that they even had to get a therapist and their first appointment should be this week.

The attorney also explained to TMZ why the mom just stood by instead of stepping in as she watched her daughter get beaten by the Florida principal. He says she and her husband are undocumented immigrants from Mexico, and she was afraid she’d get deported if she reported it. In the new video obtained by the news site, you can see her hesitation first-hand, showing the principal take an authoritative tone right from the jump.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kandi Burruss Recalls Sparring with Boyz II Men in Studio, Wanya Morris Responds

Previous articleWill Smith Vows to Get in ‘Best Shape of My Life’ in New YouTube Series
Next articleJennifer Hudson, Nas, ASAP Rocky & Jeffrey Wright Star in MONSTER
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO