In New Video of Principal Paddling Student, Mother Explains Why She Didn’t Intervene / VIDEO

*The young Florida student who was left with bruises and marks after being spanked by her principal is now seeking professional help.

A lawyer for the 6-year-old and her mother explained to TMZ that the little girl can’t even sleep, cries constantly, and feels generally terrorized by what happened.

Brent Probinsky, the family’s lawyer, also tells TMZ that the girl’s mother calls him twice a day in distress about the school beating that happened on April 13. The girls are so riddled up from the incident that they even had to get a therapist and their first appointment should be this week.

The attorney also explained to TMZ why the mom just stood by instead of stepping in as she watched her daughter get beaten by the Florida principal. He says she and her husband are undocumented immigrants from Mexico, and she was afraid she’d get deported if she reported it. In the new video obtained by the news site, you can see her hesitation first-hand, showing the principal take an authoritative tone right from the jump.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Kandi Burruss Recalls Sparring with Boyz II Men in Studio, Wanya Morris Responds