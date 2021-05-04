Blair Underwood to Star In and Direct Indie Feature ‘Viral’

*Blair Underwood has announced that he will direct and star in the upcoming independent feature “Viral,” written by Joe McClean, who will produce the film.

Per Deadline, Underwood stars as Andrew, who falls into paranoia after his wife goes missing. The only way out of the self-destructive cycle seems to be through his new girlfriend Emilia, but she has her own psychological trauma to deal with. Are they strong enough to get past their own nightmares and mental illnesses to find true happiness together?

“Every once in a while, a script comes along that is a rare gem,” Underwood said. “The characters are undeniably rich, flawed and fascinating,” Underwood said. “This page-turner kept me engaged from its first few lines. I’m excited and humbled to bring this murder mystery mixed with a psychological thriller wrapped in a love story, to the screen.”

Hot off the press! I’ve been waiting to dive back into the directors chair for quite a while now. Can’t wait to start rolling the cameras. Just wanted to give you all a guys a heads up… It’s comin’ #ViralMovie #ViralMovieOfficial https://t.co/sNfr4ulj86 pic.twitter.com/X2AVNj4nbJ — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) May 3, 2021

McClean, who wrote and directed “Life Tracker” added: “It’s an amazing day to be a writer when Blair Underwood says he’s been studying your script and he wants to sit down and delve into all the nuances that you only ever hoped someone would notice. The characters in Viral are all of us. I’ve never met a person that doesn’t understand the feeling of being stuck in one of life’s vicious cycles. We’re all desperately searching for a way to break through.”

The film will begin production this summer in New York.

Meanwhile, an earlier report noted that underwood will reprise his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins alongside a new team of young lawyers in a sequel to NBC’s “LA Law.”

Here’s the logline for the new version set to air on ABC: The venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only the most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases. Blair Underwood reprises his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins, who has gone from idealistic to more conservative as he clashes with millennial JJ Freeman to decide the best path forward for the firm to effect political and legal change.

“For all those LA LAW fans from back in the day… We are working on something new for ya. I’ll definitely keep you posted!,” wrote Underwood on Twitter.

The original “L.A. Law” ran for eight seasons on NBC from 1986-1994, followed by a reunion movie in 2002. Underwood co-starred opposite Corbin Bernsen, Richard Dysart, Alan Rachins, Jill Eikenberry, Michael Tucker, Susan Ruttan, Harry Hamlin, Susan Dey, Jimmy Smits, Michele Greene, Larry Drake and John Spencer.

The series won 15 Emmys, including four for Outstanding Drama Series. Blair received a Golden Globe nomination. In 1995, he was honored with an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.