Tuesday, May 4, 2021
HomeNews
News

Black Female Driver Tells Latino Deputy He’s A ‘Murderer and ‘You’ll Never be White’ in Traffic Stop / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Woman calls deputy a murderer
The LA County Deputy captured the woman with his personal bodycam.

*A woman, supposedly Black (her face is obscured in the video for some reason), was caught on video going off on an LA County sheriff’s deputy who pulled her over for using a cellphone while driving. What came out of her mouth, basically a racist tirade, wasn’t nice.

“You’re always going to be a Mexican. You’ll never be white, you know that, right?” the woman is heard telling the deputy in San Dimas after he pulled her Mercedes over, KABC reported.

“You’ll never be white, which is what you really want to be,” the woman adds after signing a citation. “You want to be white.”

The traffic stop began when the deputy approached the woman, who was recording the interaction with her cellphone.

“Yes, I started to record because you’re a murderer,” she tells him.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Albany, NY Cop Fired After Bodycam Accidentally Films His Rant Against Entire Black Race (Watch)

When the deputy tells her she can’t use her phone while driving, she responds by saying she was recording because he scared her.

“You’re threatening to kill me and my son,” she says, adding that her license was in her home.

The deputy, who had not yet received his department-issued camera, advises the woman that he is recording her with his personal bodycam (is that why hr face is obscured?).

When the deputy’s superior arrives, the woman begins hurling the racist insults at the first deputy.

“This Deputy exemplifies the core values of our Department, his demeanor during this traffic stop is just an example of professionalism and patience our @LASDHQ Deputies have,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a tweet.

The incident remains under investigation.

Previous articleMichelle Obama Celebrates New College Students with Star-Studded #CollegeSigningDay
Next articleKandi Burruss Recalls Sparring with Boyz II Men in Studio, Wanya Morris Responds
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO