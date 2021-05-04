*A woman, supposedly Black (her face is obscured in the video for some reason), was caught on video going off on an LA County sheriff’s deputy who pulled her over for using a cellphone while driving. What came out of her mouth, basically a racist tirade, wasn’t nice.

“You’re always going to be a Mexican. You’ll never be white, you know that, right?” the woman is heard telling the deputy in San Dimas after he pulled her Mercedes over, KABC reported.

“You’ll never be white, which is what you really want to be,” the woman adds after signing a citation. “You want to be white.”

The traffic stop began when the deputy approached the woman, who was recording the interaction with her cellphone.

“Yes, I started to record because you’re a murderer,” she tells him.

NEW: “You’re always gonna be a Mexican, you’ll never be white, you know that?”

When the deputy tells her she can’t use her phone while driving, she responds by saying she was recording because he scared her.

“You’re threatening to kill me and my son,” she says, adding that her license was in her home.

The deputy, who had not yet received his department-issued camera, advises the woman that he is recording her with his personal bodycam (is that why hr face is obscured?).

When the deputy’s superior arrives, the woman begins hurling the racist insults at the first deputy.

“This Deputy exemplifies the core values of our Department, his demeanor during this traffic stop is just an example of professionalism and patience our @LASDHQ Deputies have,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a tweet.

The incident remains under investigation.