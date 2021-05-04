At Least 23 Dead After Train Overpass Collapses in Mexico City / VIDEO

*Late Monday night, a Mexico City metro train overpass collapsed onto a road, killing at least 23 people, including children, authorities said. Dozens more were injured.

The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. in the southeast section of the capital on Metro Line 12, a branch that has long been dogged by complaints of poor construction, the Los Angeles Times reports. Videos and photos obtained by ABC News showed train cars hanging from the crumbled overpass as rescue personnel searched for victims while transporting others away from the scene on stretchers.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed early Tuesday morning that 49 of the injured were hospitalized, and seven were in serious condition and undergoing surgery. She also confirmed that at least 23 people have died. “There are unfortunately children among the dead,” Sheinbaum said without specifying how many.

