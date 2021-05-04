Tuesday, May 4, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

At Least 23 Dead After Train Overpass Collapses in Mexico City / VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Mexico City Overpass Collapse
Mexico City Overpass Collapse

*Late Monday night, a Mexico City metro train overpass collapsed onto a road, killing at least 23 people, including children, authorities said. Dozens more were injured.

The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. in the southeast section of the capital on Metro Line 12, a branch that has long been dogged by complaints of poor construction, the Los Angeles Times reports. Videos and photos obtained by ABC News showed train cars hanging from the crumbled overpass as rescue personnel searched for victims while transporting others away from the scene on stretchers.

Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed early Tuesday morning that 49 of the injured were hospitalized, and seven were in serious condition and undergoing surgery. She also confirmed that at least 23 people have died. “There are unfortunately children among the dead,” Sheinbaum said without specifying how many.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: What the Devil?: Baby Says ‘Mama’ For First Time in a Demonic-Sounding Voice (Watch)

Previous articleHFPA Vows to Add More ‘Black and Racially Diverse Members’
Next articleMichelle Obama Celebrates New College Students with Star-Studded #CollegeSigningDay
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO