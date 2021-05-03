Michael B. Jordan Talks Erik Killmonger’s Return in ‘Black Panther 2’ [VIDEO]

*Michael B. Jordan has addressed the possibility that he could reprise the villainous role of Erik Killmonger for “Black Panther 2.”

Killmonger died at the end of Marvel’s 2018 blockbuster but writer/director Ryan Coogler could bring him back to life.

Per MSN, speaking to Jess Cagle on Sirius XM radio show, Jordan was asked how likely fans will see him return to the franchise on a scale of one to 10, with 10 being very likely… “I’m gonna go with a solid two,” Jordan said.

“I didn’t want to go zero! Never say never. I can’t predict the future. Two sounds good, I guess,” he added.

We reported earlier that Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, had died.

The actor passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler said it was “difficult,” to return to the film without his leading man.

“It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop,” he said. “He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else,” Coogler explained.

“Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off camera [to help other actors with their performances]. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going.”

During his interview with Sirius XM radio Jordan said he’s confident Coggler will do Boseman justice.

“I honestly don’t know much at all,’ Jordan said. ‘All I know is they’re developing a script that is a reflection of a lot of circumstances and tragedy that we had to deal with this past year,” he explained.

“I know Ryan and Marvel are going to do the absolute best job at developing the story in a way that makes everybody happy and satisfied and honors Chad and moves forward with grace,” Jordan added. Hear more from him about the upcoming film via the YouTube clip above.

“Black Panther 2” is slated to begin shooting in July 2021.