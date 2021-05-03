Monday, May 3, 2021
Jeannie Mai Explains Why She Didn’t Invite Her ‘The Real’ Co-hosts to Wedding

By Ny MaGee
Jeannie Mai Jenkins & Jeezy
*Jeannie Mai has revealed the reason why she couldn’t invite her to fellow co-hosts from “The Real” to her wedding to rapper Jeezy — and it all comes down to the pandemic. 

“So we had a very COVID-safe wedding in our home. Which means, I mean…literally just a couple…there were two tables in our living room of our closest, closest family and friends. People I grew up with. People that had to know me and [Jeezy],” Mai explained to fans on her YouTube channel. “Those were the two rules.”

“J made my list, and I made his list,” she continued. “And we were very firm on, because of COVID, you’re not supposed to be throwing events right now. You’re not supposed to be putting anybody in risk. So, with our family, we said ‘we are only going to invite our close family and people who know us both.’”

READ MORE: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Wed in Intimate Ceremony at Their Atlanta Home

 

EURweb.com

Mai called her co-hosts Adrienne Bailon, Garcelle Beauvais and Loni Love to let them know of her plans to have an intimate wedding with only her family and closest friends. 

“So, no. I didn’t invite the ladies. But, I did call them all ahead of time to let them know that we were doing this. They were actually the first to know that we were having a secret ceremony, and they kept their secret.”

Once the COVID pandemic is over, Mai and Jeez plan to have a larger ceremony where all of their loved ones will be able to attend.

“So, when we have the wedding later on. Hopefully, things will change then because COVID now, anything can happen,” she said. Hear more from Jeannie about it via the clip below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

