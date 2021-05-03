Company Behind ‘Framing Britney Spears’ to Produce Doc About Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

*The company behind the acclaimed “Framing Britney Spears” documentary is working on a project about Janet Jackson’s infamous 2004 Super Bowl halftime show.

Per Page Six, Left/Right TV is the production company behind the forthcoming doc, and a source said, “It’s going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f–ked over Janet [at] Viacom.”

We previously reported, the stylist who worked with Jackson for her infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake has revealed that it was Timberlake who pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” that made international headlines.

Wayne Scot Lukas, stylist to the stars, told Page Six that Timberlake wanted to outdo Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera, who made jaws drop when they kissed during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Page Six writes, “Lukas told us that the original concept was for Jackson to be in a pearl G-string” similar to the one worn by actress Kim Cattrall in an episode of “Sex and the City”.

“Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” Lukas told the outlet. But “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

During their Super Bowl halftime show, Timberlake ripped open the top of Jackson’s outfit, briefly exposing her breast. He would later call the incident a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” Lukas said.

It’s unclear whether Jackson, 54, or Timberlake, 40, will participate in the film but Janet is also working on her own two-part documentary premiering on Lifetime and A&E next year.

“They did the Britney doc without [Spears], and there’s been more interest in the Super Bowl since that documentary premiered and Justin apologized to [both Spears and Jackson recently],” the source said.

Meanwhile, back in February, after catching heat from Britney Spears fans over the new documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” Timberlake issued an apology to the singer and to Janet Jackson, EURweb reported.