Monday, May 3, 2021
After 27 Years of Marriage Bill and Melinda Gates Call it Quits!

By Fisher Jack
Bill & Melinda Gates -GettyImages-671289918-bill-melinda-gates
Bill & Melinda Gates

*Well bloopity bloop, what do we have here? Why it’s news from the rich and famous. Specifically, we’re hearing that Bill and Melinda Gates have announced that they are ending their marriage after 27 years.

In a tweet on Monday from Bill Gates’ account, and signed by the couple, the Gateses said that the decision came after a “great deal of thought and work.”

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Bill Gates said in a tweet. “Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

However, the couple no longer believes they can grow together as a couple in this “next phase” of their lives.

Developing …

Fisher Jack

