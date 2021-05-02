Irv Gotti Catching Incoming After Declaring DMX Overdosed on Fentanyl-laced Crack

*You probably won’t be surprised to learn that music exec/producer Irv Gotti is in the proverbial hot seat over his big mouth telling the world that DMX died from a “bad dose of crack” mixed with fentanyl.

While what he said may or may not be true, an official toxicology report has yet to be released to the public. As we reported, Gotti, whose real name is Irving Lorenzo Jr., told Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI’s morning show that the late rapper died from smoking fentanyl-laced crack cocaine.

“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” the 50-year-old told the show’s hosts. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe — you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system — so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator.”

Like we said, Irv’s comments may or may not have substance to them (no pun intended). That’s because DMX had a very long and public struggle with substance abuse, reportedly overdosing April 2, which triggered a heart attack. One week later, family members confirmed his passing.

As you can imagine, friends and associates of the now late rapper are not here for Gotti’s remarks, saying it wasn’t his place to share such details, whether or not they later turn out to be accurate.

Rapper 50 Cent — who has had beef with Gotti’s Murder Inc. record label for over a decade — blasted the music exec on Instagram.

“This guy is a idiot,” 50 wrote. “did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! why would he say that?”

Producer and close friend of DMX’s, Swizz Beatz, agreed, commenting, “Bozo moves can’t lie 🙈🤡.”

Fans agreed, with one tweeting, “Irv Gotti should’ve kept that to himself. Now everyone is gonna run with what he said about DMX’s overdose.

Another added, “I didn’t watch the whole Irv Gotti interview but the part I see I don’t really feel as though Irv shouldn’t have released that information about DMX. Let his family heal from their loss.”