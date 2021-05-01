WATCH Shock G Funeral Live-streamed Here on EURweb

*Mourners have gathered at a church in Tampa, Florida to remember the late rapper and producer Shock G whose real name was Gregory Jacobs. He was 57.

Hip hop fans of course knew Shock G/Jacobs as “Humpty Hump. ” He was found unresponsive at a Tampa hotel on Thursday, April 22. Authorities said an autopsy was being performed, and his cause of death was currently unknown.

“He was an internationally known rapper, musician, actor, vocalist and was the creator of the hip hop group, Digital Underground,” Jacobs’ obituary says. “Gregory was a consummate giver of love to all, and he will be missed.

The obituary did not mention the specifics of the service. COVID-19 restrictions and attendance limitations are expected to keep the event more private.

The service is being live-streamed by the church. Watch it below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Talks Cherishing Mom, Dating Black Women & New Show / WATCH