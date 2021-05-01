Saturday, May 1, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

WATCH Shock G Funeral Live-streamed Here on EURweb

By Fisher Jack
0

Shock G (YouTube)
Shock G (YouTube)

*Mourners have gathered at a church in Tampa, Florida to remember the late rapper and producer Shock G whose real name was Gregory Jacobs. He was 57.

Hip hop fans of course knew Shock G/Jacobs as “Humpty Hump. ” He was found unresponsive at a Tampa hotel on Thursday, April 22. Authorities said an autopsy was being performed, and his cause of death was currently unknown.

“He was an internationally known rapper, musician, actor, vocalist and was the creator of the hip hop group, Digital Underground,” Jacobs’ obituary says. “Gregory was a consummate giver of love to all, and he will be missed.

The obituary did not mention the specifics of the service. COVID-19 restrictions and attendance limitations are expected to keep the event more private.

The service is being live-streamed by the church. Watch it below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Talks Cherishing Mom, Dating Black Women & New Show / WATCH

Previous articleSC Fire Chief Posts on Facebook to Police: ‘Stop Responding to Black Neighborhoods’
Next articleAmazon Prime’s New Drama ‘Them’ Drags Viewers Deep into Horror and Racism / VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO