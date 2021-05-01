TV One’s Unsung & Uncensored Features Bobby V and Lisa Leslie on Sunday May 2 @ 9/8c

*(SILVER SPRING, MD) – All-new episodes of TV One’s original, docu-series’ UNSUNG and UNCENSORED continue this Sunday, May 2. UNSUNG leads the night with R&B singer Bobby V at 9 p.m. ET/8C, immediately followed by UNCENSORED with Lisa Leslie at 10 p.m. ET/9C.

Following UNCENSORED, fans are treated to a sneak-peek look at episodes with the new digital series, Unwind with Syleena Johnson. Each episode will be published on TVOne.TV and TV One’s social media platforms. Syleena will react to clips, share anecdotes, and provide cocktail recipes for viewers to unwind to as they watch both UNSUNG and UNCENSORED. She’ll end each episode reminding viewers of their chance to win a $250 Amazon gift card.

UNSUNG: Bobby V

Bobby V formally known as Bobby Valentino made his musical debut in the mid 90’s, as ¼ of the R&B teen-group Mista. Bobby shares his journey to success and his continued fight to keep going through the many ups and downs of a 20 plus year career

Bobby V is available for select phone and video interviews this Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29.

The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series UNSUNG continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including Lyfe Jennings, and The Jones Girls. UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series’, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists.

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is Executive Produced by Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland also serves as Executive Producer. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Arrington Greene is Head of Original Programming and Production.

UNCENSORED: Lisa Leslie

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This week’s episode highlights WNBA legend Lisa Leslie. Born and raised in Compton, Lisa Leslie saw basketball as a way out. She was an instant star on the court, eventually becoming a four time Olympian and three time WNBA league MVP, securing her legacy as one of the best players in the world. In her episode of UNCENSORED she speaks on her friendship with the late Kobe Bryant, sexuality in the WNBA and more!

This season of UNCENSORED will end with none other than influential actor and comedian Jaleel White.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick and Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), and Nikki Byles (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.

For more information on UNCENSORED and UNSUNG, visit TV One's Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on www.tvone.tv.

