SC Fire Chief Posts on Facebook to Police: ‘Stop Responding to Black Neighborhoods’

*A now-deleted Facebook post created by a volunteer fire chief has caused a major backlash after he told police to stop responding to black neighborhoods.

Francis Butch Ghent made the following statement on Facebook a day after the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. He writes, “Dear Police, stop responding to these black neighborhoods. They will eventually kill each other and the fake news won’t have a story.” Ghent works as a volunteer fire chief at the McDonald Green Volunteer Fire Department Station 12 in Lancaster, South Carolina.

After the backlash, Ghent recanted his statement and claimed he didn’t mean it for it to be “racially insensitive” after Lancaster officials caught wind of the post. “I guess it was racially insensitive. I did not mean it that way, I sincerely apologize to the people of Lancaster.”

