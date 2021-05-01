Amazon Prime’s New Drama ‘Them’ Drags Viewers Deep into Horror and Racism / VIDEO

*The scary television show “Them” is raising lots of eyebrows. Since the show’s premiere on April 9 (2021), the horror drama and terrifying anthology on Amazon Prime Video has created a stunning buzz.

Set in 1953, “Them” is about a Black family that moves to an all-white neighborhood in Los Angeles in Jim Crow times.

The Black family’s new home quickly mutates into a place for evil forces. There are also violent acts and racist experiences at the hands of White people that become nightmarish and threaten to destroy the Emory family.

The main characters of “Them” are actress Deborah Ayorinde, who plays Lucky Emory; Ashley Thomas, who plays Lucky’s husband, Henry Emory; Shahadi Wright Joseph, who portrays Ruby Lee Emory, the couple’s teenage daughter; and Melody Hurd as Gracie Emory, the youngest daughter of Lucky and Ashley Emory.

The combination of the horror and scary scenes shown on “Them,” coupled with the horror of racism injected into the show, give realistic glimpses of what America looked like in 1953. In some scenes of “Them,” the racist violence that the Black family experiences seem far scarier than the televised elements of horror and supernatural actions.

“I felt like the supernatural entities, and the supernatural elements had nothing on the actual people and what they did, the evil, the hatred,” Ayorinde says. “But to explore racism in the context of horror, I felt like they’re one in the same. I felt like the supernatural entities just represented the things that Black people have suffered over centuries that other people don’t see, and other people don’t understand, and other people don’t think really exists, and just how that can actually drive a person mad.”