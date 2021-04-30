WATCH: Powerful Video of Raw Emotions in Minneapolis Before and After the Chauvin Verdict

*Minnesotans from all walks of life were interviewed by a YouTube journalist during protests before and celebrations after the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

“Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan” edited together multiple interviews with folks around the courthouse and surrounding neighborhoods, offering gripping insight into the mood, feelings and raw emotions surrounding the video of Floyd’s murder, conviction of Chauvin and the overall national epidemic of unarmed Black people being killed by the police.

The verdict tragically coincided with the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright at the hands of Brooklyn Center, MN police officer Kim Potter, also a topic of discussion in the video.

Watch below: