Parents in the ATL Might be Cited by Police for Kids Selling Water

*Warm weather always brings out young men ready to get their little coins by selling water bottles, and it looks like the Atlanta Police Department is considering taking new measures to regulate the young entrepreneurs.

According to @wsbtv, Atlanta police are launching a new strategy to stop teens from illegally selling water at intersections. Part of the new initiative is issuing citations to the parents rather than getting the kids in any legal trouble.

Police told WSBTV’s Tom Regan that they do not want to arrest the kids for trying to make money, but want to discourage them from being in the busy intersections for their own safety.

The city of Atlanta previously issued a ban on people selling water on the street after receiving hundreds of 911 calls.

