Michael B. Jordan Talks Chadwick Boseman’s Oscar Snub (Watch)

*Michael B. Jordan weighed in Thursday on the Oscar snub felt around the world.

“There’s no win that’s gonna have any impact on that legacy,” the “Without Remorse” star said on “The View” Thursday regarding his “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman, whose performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” lost in the best actor category Sunday to Sir Anthony Hopkins of “The Father.”

“His life as a whole is gonna represent [his legacy], push that forward,” Jordan continued of his late friend.

The actor, who is People’s reining 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive,” also discusses the progress he’s seen in Hollywood to tell Black stories.

Watch his appearance on “The View” below: