Kamala Harris Become First VP to Receive Madame Tussauds Wax Figure [Video]

*Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first woman of color to hold that office. Now she’s about to be the first vice president to be honored by Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City.

“Kamala Harris made history when she was sworn in on January 20th becoming the first woman, first Black person, and first Asian American vice president. Madame Tussauds New York is adding another first to Harris’ list of achievements by creating a wax figure in her likeness; an honor that has never before been extended to a vice president,” the wax museum said in a statement, per Complex.

The museum traditionally creates a wax figure for presidents but decided to give Harris “an honor that has never-before been extended to a vice president,” according to a news release.

Get a glimpse of Harris’ was figure via the short clip below.

“We’re honored to create a figure for Vice President Harris and reflect this significant moment in U.S. history for guests inside Madame Tussauds New York,” said Brittany Williams, spokesperson for Madame Tussauds, when the announcement was made just before Harris and President Joe Biden marked their first 100 days in office.

The museum shared images online of both Harris’ and President Joe Biden’s figures as they are being made (see clip above).

“The clay heads were created by a team of studio artists based in London and represent meticulous detail captured by researching hundreds of images to achieve an exact likeness of the famous U.S. leader’s faces,” Madame Tussauds said.

Designer Christopher John Rogers also remaking the attire that Biden and Harris wore on Inauguration Day. The wax figures will be a part of the “Oval Office Experience” at Madame Tussauds New York later this year.