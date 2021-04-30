Friday, April 30, 2021
Janet Mock Demands More Pay, Admits to Cheating on Boyfriend at ‘Pose’ Premiere Party

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*“Pose” executive producer Janet Mock reportedly served up a fiery speech at the season 3 premiere party on Thursday night, during which she slammed Hollywood snd admitted to cheating on her boyfriend. 

“F*ck Hollywood,” Mock began her 15-minute speech. “This makes you uncomfortable? It should. It should make you fucking shake in your motherfucking boots. This is speaking the truth. This is what Pose is.”

The event took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and the room reportedly fell silent during Mock’s emotional rant. 

“Why am I making $40,000 an episode? Huh?” she said, Page Six reports. “I am angry!”

Mock then slammed the male writers on “Pose” before calling on her boyfriend Angel Bismark Curiel to “stand up … right now!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J A N E T M O C K (@janetmock)

“Let me tell you something about love,” Mock told the socially distanced audience. “Today, I was gonna let [Angel] go,” she said. “I was gonna let you go, right, but what did I do? I f–ked someone on the crew, right?”

She continued, “Angel, Angel. I’m not losing you. You hear me? You are f–king important to me,” Mock said. “I don’t want to live in a house alone. I want you. You motherf–ker. Right there. That’s who I want. I’m getting what’s mine.”

Mock then apologized to composer and series producer Our Lady J for treating her like crap to “make myself bigger.”

“I f–ked up, y’all. I forgot who the f–k I was. They want me to come up here and pretend,” Mock said. “I don’t need Hollywood, honey. You know why? Cuz I’m f–king free.”

Per EW, she concluded by mocking a standard line about inclusion in the industry: “It means so much to everyone to ensure that we enable Black and brown trans women to make it.”

“That sounds good, right?” Mock said. “It makes you comfortable, me talking like that. Because then I don’t scare you into facing the f—ing truth: You all have stomped on us.”

“Pose” season 3 premieres on FX this Sunday.
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

