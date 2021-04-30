Historian Janus Adams Develops a Book Club for Healing and Hope

A virtual experience for African American women starting Mother’s Day and running through Juneteenth offers healing, herstory, and hope for traumatic times.

*On May 9, Janus Adams launches the Mother’s Day gift that keeps on giving: The SISTER DAYS MOTHER/DAUGHTER* BOOK CLUB — a timely, life-affirming, leadership-building, intergenerational conversation-starter rooted in her book Sister Days: 365 Inspired Moments in African American Women’s History.

“What’s the best advice your mother ever gave you? Your sister? Sisterfriend? Now imagine centuries of foremothers, their sisters, and sisterfriends enfolding you in their love, time-tested strategies, and wisdom. That’s what this is about,” says Janus Adams.

It’s an idea born of needs expressed by Adams’ podcast listeners and readers of her work.

For six precious weeks—May 9 through June 22—women “sick and tired of being sick and tired” (in the words of Civil Rights shero, Fannie Lou Hamer) are taking time to prioritize self-love and self-care, resistance, resilience, restorative self-justice, and joy. They’ll discuss the book with its centuries of life-affirming “advice”; support one another with candid and colorful testimonies of triumph; and partake in a virtual tour that follows in the footsteps of two mothers of the movement: Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman.

Sister Days membership packages:

(a) Sister Days: 365 Inspired Moments in African American Women’s History, hardcover; Janus Adams Reads Sister Days, members-only audiobook; club only content not found in the book; 6 weekly virtual meetings; members’ portal: $50 + S/H

(b) All of the above plus ticket to Sojourner Truth’s New York: $75 + S/H

(c) All of the above plus ticket to the Harriet Tubman Pilgrimage: $100 + S/H

Live events are virtual or socially-distanced onsite with COVID advisories.

ABOUT DR. JANUS ADAMS

Dr. Janus Adams is a former NPR correspondent and host of public radio’s “The Janus Adams Show” and podcast. A northern school desegregation pioneer at 8, she holds the nation’s first graduate degree in Black Studies. Her book, Glory Days: 365 Inspired Moments in African American History, licensed by McDonald’s®, reached more than 3 million readers. A pioneer of issue-oriented African-American and women’s programming her series, “Milestones in African-American Business History,” ran on public radio’s Marketplace. Her 19-hour International Women’s Day marathon broadcasts brought her to NPR where she became the network’s first National Arts Correspondent and opened the New York News Bureau. The mother of twin daughters and grandmother of granddaughters; she lives in New York. For more on Dr. Janus Adams and THE SISTER DAYS MOTHER/DAUGHTER* BOOK CLUB visit: www.JanusAdams.com

source: The Literary Lobbyist, LLC.