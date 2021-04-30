Glenn Close Gets ‘Lifelong Sister Card’ From Spike Lee; Says it’s ‘Better Than an Oscar’ (Watch)

*During an appearance on “Extra” Thursday, Glenn Close recalled her viral moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony when she was asked about her knowledge of EU’s “Da Butt,” then gave the audience a little taste of the dance.

“They told me that the song was gonna be ‘Da Butt’,” Close said, explaining the “Name That Tune – Oscars Edition” bit hosted by Lil Rel Howery that led to her buzzy moment. “They told me about some of the great bands and the people.”

“But I did some research,” the 8-time Oscar nominee continued, adding that she took it upon herself to watch the song’s music video, even though doing the dance was not supposed to be part of the bit.

“I knew what the dance was, but it was totally spontaneous,” Close laughed.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers brought up the reaction of Spike Lee, whose film “School Daze” featured “Da Butt” song and dance. Close said the filmmaker called her up and told her: “I have a lifelong sister card now, which is probably better than an Oscar.”

Close was on “Extra” promoting her film “Four Good Days” alongside co-star Mila Kunis.

Watch below:

Watch Spike’s IG video shoutout to Close below: