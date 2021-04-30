Friday, April 30, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

Glenn Close Gets ‘Lifelong Sister Card’ From Spike Lee; Says it’s ‘Better Than an Oscar’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Glenn Close on Extra
Glenn Close on Extra

*During an appearance on “Extra” Thursday, Glenn Close recalled her viral moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony when she was asked about her knowledge of EU’s “Da Butt,” then gave the audience a little taste of the dance.

“They told me that the song was gonna be ‘Da Butt’,” Close said, explaining the “Name That Tune – Oscars Edition” bit hosted by Lil Rel Howery that led to her buzzy moment. “They told me about some of the great bands and the people.”

“But I did some research,” the 8-time Oscar nominee continued, adding that she took it upon herself to watch the song’s music video, even though doing the dance was not supposed to be part of the bit.

“I knew what the dance was, but it was totally spontaneous,” Close laughed.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers brought up the reaction of Spike Lee, whose film “School Daze” featured “Da Butt” song and dance. Close said the filmmaker called her up and told her: “I have a lifelong sister card now, which is probably better than an Oscar.”

Close was on “Extra” promoting her film “Four Good Days” alongside co-star Mila Kunis.

Watch below:

Watch Spike’s IG video shoutout to Close below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee)

Previous articleHistorian Janus Adams Develops a Book Club for Healing and Hope
Next articleKamala Harris Become First VP to Receive Madame Tussauds Wax Figure [Video]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO