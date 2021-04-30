Fox 5 Las Vegas News Anchor Arrested After Found Naked, Passed Out in Car



*A Las Vegas news anchor was arrested last month after being found naked and passed out in her car.

Feven Kiflegiorgis, a Fox 5 Las Vegas reporter told cops she does not remember how she got to the location where police found her nude and asleep behind the wheel of her Audi March 20, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Officers noted that Kiflegiorgis reeked of alcohol but she declined to submit to blood testing.

Here’s more from the New York Post:

Kiflegiorgis was later charged with reckless driving with a disregard for the safety of a person or property in the incident. She was ordered on April 21 to pay a $1,000 fine and to attend driving school, the newspaper reported. The East Africa native, who grew up in California, noted her weeks-long absence from the station last week, video shows.

“Many of you noticed I’ve been off air for a few weeks,” Kiflegiorgis told viewers a month after her arrest. “To all of you who have reached out, a sincere thank you for your concern.”

She decided to publicly address the matter to provide some transparency.

“Last month, I was arrested by Metro for driving under the influence,” she said. “At the time of the arrest, I was inside of a parking vehicle in a Las Vegas neighborhood alone.”

The charge was later reduced to misdemeanor reckless driving, Kiflegiorgis said.

“As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this and I will continue learning and I truly thank you for your support,” she said.

