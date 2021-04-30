Actor Noel Clarke Suspended by BAFTA, Sky After 20 Women Accuse Him of Sexual Misconduct



*”Bulletproof” and “Doctor Who” star Noel Clarke has been suspended by BAFTA and Sky after 20 women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct and bullying.

According to The Guardian, Clark has a slew of actresses, producers and other entertainment professionals taking aim at him with claims of unwanted sexual touching and harassment, sending unwanted sexual content, and bullying on set, per Complex. He has reportedly denied all accusations.

BAFTA has responded to the allegations in a statement, noting that it was unaware of any sexual misconduct allegations against the British actor before recently naming him as the recipient of its Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award, per Variety.

The organization also claims it was in an “invidious” situation, and that it would have been “improper” to scrap the award based on “extremely limited information that we had, where the ultimate sources were unknown.”

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar and chief executive Amanda Berry told members, “To be very clear, we did not know about any allegations relating to Noel Clarke prior to the announcement of the OBCC award on 29 March.

“We want to reassure you that we have treated this matter with the utmost seriousness, care and proper process at every stage. The BAFTA Board of Trustees has remained right across this matter, has met a number of times and are fully supportive of all actions taken.”

“These were either anonymous or second or thirdhand accounts via intermediaries. No firsthand allegations were sent to us. No names, times, dates, productions or other details were ever provided,” reads the memo.

BAFTA makes clear that that had the victims gone on record as they did with the Guardian, “the award would have been suspended immediately. Noel Clarke’s counsel received a legal notice to this effect. It was always very clear what our intentions would be.”

BAFTA confirmed it has suspended Clarke’s membership and withdrawn his recent Outstanding Contribution To British Cinema Award.

You can read the full memo to BAFTA members here.

Meanwhile, Clarke was reportedly filming season 4 of his hit series “Bulletproof” but Sky confirmed on Friday that it has stopped production.

“Sky stands against all forms of sexual harassment and bullying and takes any allegations of this nature extremely seriously,” a spokesperson told Variety. “Effective immediately, we have halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.”