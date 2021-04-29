Twitter Has a Field Day with ‘Sleepy Ted’ Cruz, Caught Nodding Off During Biden’s SOTU (Watch)

*This man went from being caught slipping to caught sleeping in a span of two months.

Senator Ted Cruz, who abandoned his state and fled to Cancun during a severe snowstorm in February that knocked out a power grid, was caught on camera in a dope nod during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech Wednesday night. The Texas Republican appeared to be fast asleep when the camera cut to him. He opened his eyes to half mast, then nodded off again before the camera finally cut away.

“#SleepyTed” was the first to start trending Wednesday night, with tweets reminding folks that Cruz copied Donald Trump in referring to Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe” during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Democratic congressman and fellow Texan, Joaquin Castro, called Cruz “Ted Snuz,” while his twin brother, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, chimed in saying Cruz is “asleep on the job, as usual.”

Ted Cruz is taking a siesta at tonight’s Biden speech, asleep on the job as usual. https://t.co/eP3SHi8e0q — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 29, 2021

Vox reporter Aaron Rupar shared the video clip and wrote, “When you’re dreaming about Cancun.”

Check out more reactions below:

I don’t see a Sleepy Joe. I see a sleepy Ted Cruz. Is it past your bedtime, Teddy? What’s the matter, you find facts and complete sentences exhausting? — JF Bello Ⓥ No DMs 🤍🕉✡️☮️ (@FamilyYogaCntr) April 29, 2021