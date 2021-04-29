Tiffany Haddish Celebrates Freedom in Video for Ty Dolla $ign’s ‘By Yourself’ feat. Bryson Tiller, Jhené Aiko (Watch)

*Ty Dolla $ign is back with a music video for his bouncy women’s freedom anthem “By Yourself” featuring Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, Mustard, and starring comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Co-directed by Alex Bittan and Ty Dolla $ign, the visual begins with slow motion of Haddish walking down an L.A. sidewalk with her man as her angry voicemail ripping a boyfriend for being selfish plays underneath.

The video then transitions into the song’s intro as shots of Ty and Haddish dancing in front of lowriders interchange with solo shots of Ty, and Haddish walking with the same man, whose face is now blurred. Haddish celebrates her breakup as the chorus builds into the self-empowering lyrics, “You ain’t never ‘fraid to be by yourself.”

Bryson Tiller and Jhené Aiko each take over screen time for their verses. The visual concludes with jump cuts between Haddish and each musician joyfully dancing to the final line: “You don’t need a man, you do it by yourself.”

Watch below: