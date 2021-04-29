T-Pain Discovers He’s Been Accidentally Ignoring Celeb Message Requests on Instagram

*T-Pain posted a hilarious video showing that he just found out his Instagram account has a requests folder for direct messages. When he opened it for the first time, he had two years’ worth of unread messages from a slew of celebrities and influencers.

“I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!” he captioned a video of him scrolling through the messages. “How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”

T-Pain shows messages from Pia Mia, Diplo, Kway, Nate Robinson, Tyler Cameron, YBN Nahmir, Viola Davis, Keri Hilson, Fergie and dozens of others.

“I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM’s are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don’t have to go digging for all these,” T-Pain captioned the video of him showing all the messages piled up in his IG inbox.

“Yup……. I’m stupid,” he admitted.

Check out the clip below.

READ MORE: Lil’ Kim to Drop ‘Candid’ Memoir ‘The Queen Bee’ in November

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain)

In related news, T-Pain was hit with some racial slurs while playing “Call of Duty.”

In a video tweeted by @defnoodles, the rapper is seen was playing “CoD” online with a bunch of white supremacists who repeatedly call him the N-word.

How did T-Pain respond? Peep the clip below.