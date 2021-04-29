Rapper Lil Mosey Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charge

*As we previously reported, Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, born Lathan Moses Echols, 19, was recently hit with a second-degree rape charge in Washington State, and now he’s pleading not guilty.

Last week, the rapper was charged in an alleged incident that happened on January 6, 2020 in Randle. It was reported that Mosey and another man, a co-defendant identified as 19-year-old Francisco Prater of Silver Creek, sexually assaulted a woman who met up with them. The woman alleges on a car ride to their final destination, Mosey exposed himself and she consented to sex. However, during their ride, she says she blacked out and later woke up to the rapper and Prater forcibly having sex with her.

While Prater has yet to appear in court, with an active $50,000 warrant out for his arrest, Mosey appeared in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday (Apr. 27) where he plead not guilty. He was also given an unsecured bail of $50,000, with amended travel stipulations to allow him to tour internationally this and next year.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Watch: Wendy Williams, Joseline Hernandez’s Shade Battle During On-Air Spat