Thursday, April 29, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Rapper Lil Mosey Pleads Not Guilty to Rape Charge

By Fisher Jack
0

Embed from Getty Images

*As we previously reported, Seattle rapper Lil Mosey, born Lathan Moses Echols, 19, was recently hit with a second-degree rape charge in Washington State, and now he’s pleading not guilty.

Last week, the rapper was charged in an alleged incident that happened on January 6, 2020 in Randle. It was reported that Mosey and another man, a co-defendant identified as 19-year-old Francisco Prater of Silver Creek, sexually assaulted a woman who met up with them. The woman alleges on a car ride to their final destination, Mosey exposed himself and she consented to sex. However, during their ride, she says she blacked out and later woke up to the rapper and Prater forcibly having sex with her.

While Prater has yet to appear in court, with an active $50,000 warrant out for his arrest, Mosey appeared in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday (Apr. 27) where he plead not guilty. He was also given an unsecured bail of $50,000, with amended travel stipulations to allow him to tour internationally this and next year.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Watch: Wendy Williams, Joseline Hernandez’s Shade Battle During On-Air Spat

Previous article‘Bakosó: Afrobeats of Cuba’ on Season 13 of ‘AfroPoP’ / VIDEO
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO