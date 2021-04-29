Naomi Osaka Launches Signature Swimwear Line on Instagram, Trolls Reacts

*Naomi Osaka has taken to social media to model her new signature swimwear line.

The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion shared images of her collaboration with Frankies Bikini, adding the caption of her Instagram post: “Happy to say that I’ve been working on a collection with @frankiesbikinis and it’s coming out soon #NaomiXFrankies.”

The images prompted the trolls to criticize the tennis star, and they urged Naomi to maintain her “innocent image.”

“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my ‘innocent image’ and ‘don’t try to be someone your not,’” she wrote on Twitter. “You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?”

Check out her sexy bikini images via the Instagram post below – SWIPE to see all the pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka)

Frankies Bikini founder Francesca Aiello discussed working with Osaka in the latest issue of Nylon.

“To state the obvious, Naomi is extremely creative and has an amazing sense of style that she has made her own,” designer and founder Aiello tells NYLON.

“Beyond her style, I also really respect her as a person. I admire the way she uses her platform to inspire, educate, and spread awareness about social happenings. She represents a strong female who is living out her dream and inspiring others to follow theirs, and she is genuinely just an amazing person all around. This collection was designed to showcase her sporty yet feminine style, and I think that this will really resonate with a lot of people and hopefully introduce the brand to new customers with this amazing offering.”

Aiello said Osaka as “extremely hands-on” with their creative process.