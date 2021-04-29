Thursday, April 29, 2021
Naomi Osaka Launches Signature Swimwear Line on Instagram, Trolls Reacts

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Naomi Osaka has taken to social media to model her new signature swimwear line.

The 23-year-old four-time Grand Slam champion shared images of her collaboration with Frankies Bikini, adding the caption of her Instagram post: “Happy to say that I’ve been working on a collection with @frankiesbikinis and it’s coming out soon #NaomiXFrankies.”

The images prompted the trolls to criticize the tennis star, and they urged Naomi to maintain her “innocent image.”

“I just wanna say it’s creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my ‘innocent image’ and ‘don’t try to be someone your not,’” she wrote on Twitter. “You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?”

READ MORE:  With 4th Grand Slam At Australian Open Naomi Osaka is the FUTURE of Women’s Tennis / VIDEO

 

Frankies Bikini founder Francesca Aiello discussed working with Osaka in the latest issue of Nylon

“To state the obvious, Naomi is extremely creative and has an amazing sense of style that she has made her own,” designer and founder Aiello tells NYLON.

“Beyond her style, I also really respect her as a person. I admire the way she uses her platform to inspire, educate, and spread awareness about social happenings. She represents a strong female who is living out her dream and inspiring others to follow theirs, and she is genuinely just an amazing person all around. This collection was designed to showcase her sporty yet feminine style, and I think that this will really resonate with a lot of people and hopefully introduce the brand to new customers with this amazing offering.”

Aiello said Osaka as “extremely hands-on” with their creative process.

“Naomi has worn Frankies Bikinis for a while now, so she was very familiar with what she personally loved about our brand and about our offerings, and what she wanted to create with this collection,” recalls Aiello. “Her personal style is diverse, and it is very similar to my own. Our closets are both a mix of girly, feminine pieces and oversized, comfy, tomboy-inspired pieces. With this collection, we really capitalized on that super bright, fun side of both of our personal styles and our personalities. We wanted to bring something to our customers that had the potential to make them excited and happy in the midst of everything going on in the world.”
Previous articleWatch: Wendy Williams, Joseline Hernandez’s Shade Battle During On-Air Spat
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

