Lil’ Kim to Drop ‘Candid’ Memoir ‘The Queen Bee’ in November

*Lil Kim has announced that she’s dropping a “candid” memoir later this year titled “The Queen Bee,” with Kathy Iandoli, via Hachette Books.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim tells PEOPLE. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

According to the report, The Queen Bee will chronicle Lil’ Kim’s nearly 30-year career in the hip-hop game — and the obstacles she had to overcome — including her stint in prison.

Check out the rapper’s Instagram announcement below about her upcoming memoir.

IT’S FINALLY HERE!! That’s right, the book, Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. Dropping in November!! You thought you knew me but you have no idea 😉 Thank you @kath3000 and @HachetteBooks for helping me get my story out. ❤️ Pre-order now! https://t.co/wyVrhYJZWy pic.twitter.com/ZWhamGcVbE — Lil’ Kim (@LilKim) April 28, 2021

“Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip-hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” reads the book’s press release. “However, life at the top hasn’t been easy, either. Lil’ Kim also talks about the hidden moments of her reign: her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”

Lil’ Kim’s memoir will also dive into her work as a “feminist icon,” according to the press release.

“A true page-turner from start to finish, The Queen Bee is every bit as fierce, empowering, and badass as the woman at the heart of this story — and firmly cements her legacy as a true feminist icon.”

“The Queen Bee” is set to be released on Nov. 2. Pre-Order the memoir in Kindle and hardcover here.