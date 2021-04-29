Thursday, April 29, 2021
Lil’ Kim to Drop ‘Candid’ Memoir ‘The Queen Bee’ in November

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Lil Kim has announced that she’s dropping a “candid” memoir later this year titled “The Queen Bee,” with Kathy Iandoli, via Hachette Books. 

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim tells PEOPLE. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.”

According to the report, The Queen Bee will chronicle Lil’ Kim’s nearly 30-year career in the hip-hop game — and the obstacles she had to overcome — including her stint in prison. 

Check out the rapper’s Instagram announcement below about her upcoming memoir.

READ MORE:Bhad Bhabie Calls Out Lil’ Kim for Getting Plastic Surgery to ‘Look Like a White Person’ [VIDEO]

“Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip-hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” reads the book’s press release. “However, life at the top hasn’t been easy, either. Lil’ Kim also talks about the hidden moments of her reign: her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.”

Lil’ Kim’s memoir will also dive into her work as a “feminist icon,” according to the press release.

“A true page-turner from start to finish, The Queen Bee is every bit as fierce, empowering, and badass as the woman at the heart of this story — and firmly cements her legacy as a true feminist icon.”

“The Queen Bee” is set to be released on Nov. 2. Pre-Order the memoir in Kindle and hardcover here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

