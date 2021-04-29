Thursday, April 29, 2021
HomeNews
News

Juror in Derek Chauvin Trial Speaks About Proceedings, Guilty Verdict [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0


*Brandon Mitchell, one of the jurors in the murder trial against Derek Chauvin is speaking out about the deliberations that led to the three guilty verdicts against the former Minneapolis police officer

Chauvin, a white man, was found guilty on all counts of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis on May 25 2020 by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes until he died. 

In video footage of the incident, Floyd can be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.

Chauvin was convicted earlier this month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison. 

READ MORE: Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Counts in George Floyd Murder Case

.“We were really just locked in on the case,” Mitchell, a basketball coach at North Community High School in Minneapolis, told “Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in his first televised interview, per People. “I mean, those things are just so secondary because you’re literally, throughout the trial, watching somebody die on a daily basis, so that stress alone is enough to take your mind away from whatever’s going on outside of the four walls of the courtroom.”

Mitchell said the deliberations had only “a few hiccups with terminology and understanding exactly what the instructions were.”

He added: “I think the one juror that was kind of, I wouldn’t say slowing us down but was being delicate with the process more so, was just kind of hung up on a few words within the instructions and just wanted to make sure that they got it right.”

Watch his full interview via the clips above. 

Chauvin will be sentenced on June 25.

Previous articleACLU Fires Off Letter to Biden Administration Warning Against Menthol Cigarettes Ban
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO