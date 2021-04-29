Juror in Derek Chauvin Trial Speaks About Proceedings, Guilty Verdict [VIDEO]



*Brandon Mitchell, one of the jurors in the murder trial against Derek Chauvin is speaking out about the deliberations that led to the three guilty verdicts against the former Minneapolis police officer

Chauvin, a white man, was found guilty on all counts of murdering George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis on May 25 2020 by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes until he died.

In video footage of the incident, Floyd can be heard repeating, “I can’t breathe.

Chauvin was convicted earlier this month of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

A juror from the #DerekChauvinTrial is breaking his silence with an inside look at what unfolded in the jury room. Brandon Mitchell, juror #52, joins us to discuss the deliberation process and reaching a guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/LNV0l4xNds — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 28, 2021

.“We were really just locked in on the case,” Mitchell, a basketball coach at North Community High School in Minneapolis, told “Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts in his first televised interview, per People. “I mean, those things are just so secondary because you’re literally, throughout the trial, watching somebody die on a daily basis, so that stress alone is enough to take your mind away from whatever’s going on outside of the four walls of the courtroom.”

Mitchell said the deliberations had only “a few hiccups with terminology and understanding exactly what the instructions were.”

He added: “I think the one juror that was kind of, I wouldn’t say slowing us down but was being delicate with the process more so, was just kind of hung up on a few words within the instructions and just wanted to make sure that they got it right.”

Chauvin will be sentenced on June 25.