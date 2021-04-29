Detroiters React to Viral Video of Car Roof Joy Ride: ‘Let Me Make Sure It Ain’t Nobody I Know’ (Watch)

*Metro Detroiters who were corralled for a news story reacted in disbelief when shown viral video footage of people joy riding on the roof of an SUV on a local freeway.

The woman who took the video said she saw the vehicle heading westbound on I-96 near I-94 after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and started recording. Two people can be seen riding on the roof while two other people were hanging out of side windows. The SUV then exited I-96 onto I-94.

Watch below:

The witness, who did not call police, said that the vehicle she was riding in was traveling about 60 mph trying to catch up with the SUV, showing how fast it was going while people clung to the roof.

Michigan State Police told Detroit’s FOX 2 that while their action is illegal and dangerous, and despite the video showing the license plate, it’s impossible to tell who is driving the car.

Fox2 filmed a follow-up to the story with reaction from local citizens. One woman, in a White Castle visor, appeared completely disgusted with the behavior on the video. “And look at this one that’s hanging!” she said, before turning away in frustration. She then looks back and says in a lower tone, “Let me make sure it ain’t nobody I know.”

Watch below: