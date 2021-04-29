Body-cam Shows Rockets’ Sterling Brown Bloodied After Assualt Outside Miami Strip Club [VIDEO]

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Police bodycam video surfaced on Tuesday showing Houston Rockets guard Sterling Brown bloodied in the aftermath of the attack that took place outside a Miami strip club.

In the footage obtained by TMZ, Brown is seen standing next to teammate Kevin Porter Jr. and holding his shirt over his bloodied face while being questioned by police over the assault. According to The Athletic, the attack occurred on April 19 when Brown accidentally entered the wrong sprinter van after leaving the Booby Trap on the River strip club, and the occupants hit him over the head with a bottle. Porter Jr. was also “roughed up” during the fracas when he intervened to defend Brown.

The bodycam video shows Brown with his torso covered in blood, and both he and Porter Jr. appear to have a tense discussions with the officers on the scene. The conversation can’t be made out because of the muted audio.

“Upon attempting to assist both males, and gather information as to what occurred, both males became belligerent and refused to cooperate. Several attempts were made to gather information from (from Brown), who kept insisting he did not want to provide his information, he only wanted rescue to take him to the hospital,” the police incident report said.

READ MORE: Twitter Has a Field Day with ‘Sleepy Ted’ Cruz, Caught Nodding Off During Biden’s SOTU (Watch)

SLATER SCOOP: Rockets’ Sterling Brown shown full of blood in body-cam video outside Miami strip club. His teammate, Kevin Porter Jr., and cops appear to have an animated discussion before Brown gets treatment from paramedics. (Note: Audio muted by police) pic.twitter.com/DlMcoHzPco — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 27, 2021

Brown was transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital and was released shortly after receiving stitches and undergoing testing.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas said on April 21 that “Sterling is here in Houston and recovering.”

The Rockets acknowledged the incident in a statement saying Brown was seriously injured after being violently assaulted. Prior to the incident, he had missed several games due to a knee injury.

“Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault. He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants,” the statement read. “He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury.”

Brown has not played since the assault or publicly addressed the attack. Miami-Dade police have not announced any arrests in the attack.

Porter Jr. was fined $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols, which prohibits players from attending “indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments.”