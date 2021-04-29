Thursday, April 29, 2021
HomeEntertainmentBlind Items
Blind Items

BLIND ITEM: The Sex Tape

By Ny MaGee
0

blind-item-couple (1)

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Apparently, this former reality star/celebrity who is neither of those at the moment, has been living off the proceeds of a sex tape he sold nearly a decade ago that featured his one and only ever client who is a former A- list reality star and someone all of you know. The man in the video is someone everyone on Earth knows. The tape is old and was made in the 90’s. The tape was actually purchased as a favor so that it never would see the light of day. I have never seen the tape. The former reality star/celebrity who does work, but his pay doesn’t match how he lives, told this story to some friends in a Zoom cocktail party last October. 

Can you guess who the former reality star/celebrity, his client and the man she had sex with are? Sound off in the comments

Previous article‘Notorious Queens’ Exclusive Clip: Mehgan Shows Her Moves On the Pole [WATCH]
Next articleWatch: Wendy Williams, Joseline Hernandez’s Shade Battle During On-Air Spat
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO