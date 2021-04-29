Billy Crystal & Tiffany Haddish Talk Movies, Dementia, Friendship and A Bat Mitzvah on ‘CBS Sunday Morning’

*Actors Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish open up about making movies, dementia, and a bat mitzvah in an interview with Tracy Smith for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast May 2 (9:00 AM ET) on the CBS Television Network.

Smith caught up with Crystal and Tiffany Haddish to talk about their new film “Here Today,” which is co-written, directed and produced by Crystal. In the film, Crystal plays an aging comedy writer in the early stages of dementia who meets a young street singer played by Haddish when she wins a lunch with him in a charity raffle. The film will open only in theaters on May 7, which to Crystal is essential.

“We’ve all had experiences. We jumped out of our chairs in ‘Jaws.’ You know, we, I didn’t take a shower after I saw ‘Psycho’ for, like, nine, 10 months, I took baths standing up. That’s what you want in a movie. You want that moment,” Crystal says. “That’s what I want for ‘Here Today.’ I want them to – I want them to laugh … and I want them to think, ‘what can I do to help somebody if I’m ever in that situation?’”

Smith talks with Haddish and Crystal about the film, their careers, and how they met. Crystal says he saw Haddish host “Saturday Night Live” and knew she was right for the part.

“I just saw her do this and then I found out about her,” Crystal says. “We got her the script. And then we met. And then here we are.”

The two actors bonded instantly, and say that bond has only gotten stronger. A few years back, Haddish learned she had Jewish roots on her father’s side, so she decided to convert, and in 2019 had a bat mitzvah.

“And I invited Billy to come,” Haddish says. “And then I was like, ‘Billy, would you be willing to do my Aliyah?’ And he’s like, ‘Yes.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes.’ Like, ‘cause to me, Billy’s like the uncle I always wanted. Like, the family member I needed to, like, help me grow. I feel like I’ve grown so much because of him.”

