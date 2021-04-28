Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Over $80,000 Raised for Holiday Inn Employee Who Has Meltdown on the Job [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*A former Holiday Inn employee who was recorded having a meltdown in front of a customer has received overwhelming financial support online.

Here’s more from SandraRose:

Caleb is the autistic man seen having a mental breakdown in a viral video recorded by an irate Holiday Inn customer.

The rude customer was ejected from the hotel for harassing other hotel employees.

The video went viral after Twitter activist Tariq Nasheed posted it on his Twitter page, and accused Caleb of being “racist”.

An allegedly racist YouTube vlogger has raised over $80,000 for Caleb on GoFundMe.

READ MORE: Louisiana GOP Lawmaker Says Schools Should Teach the ‘Good’ Aspects of Slavery (Watch)

“A Holiday Inn employee was harassed and filmed by a customer having a mental breakdown & is now receiving death threats & having thoughts of self-harm,” the campaign states. “It turns out this employee has BPD with schizo-active tendencies.  According To Him.”

After quitting his job, Caleb took to Reddit.com to explain what happened:

“While I’ve now quit this position (my management supported me, and told me I’m welcome back. The guest was ejected from the hotel for escalating issues with staff and the owners.)

I do have mental disorders. I suffer from BPD and schizo-affective disorders. What this fine, 5’5” bald gentleman behind the camera DIDN’T record was the fact that he called me a F**GOT for an associates mistake.

He was aggressive, and fishing for a reaction. He sure got it; and I’m glad this was a wake up call for me to stop slaving away for corporations who do not care about you at all, or the guests.”

Meanwhile, Tariq is catching hell on social media for posting the clip of Caleb’s meltdown. He noted on Twitter the Jeremy Hambly, the creator of Caleb’s GoFundMe campaign, has a history of pushing anti-black rhetoric on social media for his Alt-right followers. Hambly was even accused of trying to get a Black woman killed by having her home “swatted.” He has been described as a “nazi” on social media by other white folks. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

