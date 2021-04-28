Over $80,000 Raised for Holiday Inn Employee Who Has Meltdown on the Job [VIDEO]

*A former Holiday Inn employee who was recorded having a meltdown in front of a customer has received overwhelming financial support online.

Caleb is the autistic man seen having a mental breakdown in a viral video recorded by an irate Holiday Inn customer.

The rude customer was ejected from the hotel for harassing other hotel employees.

The video went viral after Twitter activist Tariq Nasheed posted it on his Twitter page, and accused Caleb of being “racist”.

An allegedly racist YouTube vlogger has raised over $80,000 for Caleb on GoFundMe.

A white Holiday Inn Express worker has a nervous breakdown after he got scolded by a Black customer because of a mistake in the reservation system. pic.twitter.com/KUEyqUSgsM — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 25, 2021

“A Holiday Inn employee was harassed and filmed by a customer having a mental breakdown & is now receiving death threats & having thoughts of self-harm,” the campaign states. “It turns out this employee has BPD with schizo-active tendencies. According To Him.”

After quitting his job, Caleb took to Reddit.com to explain what happened:

“While I’ve now quit this position (my management supported me, and told me I’m welcome back. The guest was ejected from the hotel for escalating issues with staff and the owners.)

I do have mental disorders. I suffer from BPD and schizo-affective disorders. What this fine, 5’5” bald gentleman behind the camera DIDN’T record was the fact that he called me a F**GOT for an associates mistake.

He was aggressive, and fishing for a reaction. He sure got it; and I’m glad this was a wake up call for me to stop slaving away for corporations who do not care about you at all, or the guests.”

Did you all know the @HolidayInn hotel chain got its name from a racist 1940’s movie Holiday Inn, that depicted anti-Black stereotypes by white actors in blackface? pic.twitter.com/cwow8Ynbz6 — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Tariq is catching hell on social media for posting the clip of Caleb’s meltdown. He noted on Twitter the Jeremy Hambly, the creator of Caleb’s GoFundMe campaign, has a history of pushing anti-black rhetoric on social media for his Alt-right followers. Hambly was even accused of trying to get a Black woman killed by having her home “swatted.” He has been described as a “nazi” on social media by other white folks.