Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Private School in Miami Will ‘Not Employ Anyone Who Has Taken the Experimental COVID-19 ’ Vaccine

By Ny MaGee
*A private elementary school in Miami will not employ anyone who has gotten the experimental COVID vaccine, citing misinformation about the risks of the drug cocktail.

CBS Miami reports that the Centner Academy has also asked its employees to not get the vaccine, and those who have received the shot(s), will not be able to retain employment. 

The academy’s co-founder Leila Centner sent a letter to parents and staff asking that they hold off on getting vaccinated until the school year is over. 

“It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known,” the email said. Leila Centner cites reports that the vaccine causes reproduction issues in women or the theory that inoculated individuals can transmit “something from their bodies to those with whom they come in contact.” Centner continued, “Until more is known, we must err on the side of caution when it comes to the welfare of our students and the school team.” 

In a statement to NBC 6, Centner noted that she told her parents, “We are not 100 percent sure the COVID injections are safe and there are too many unknown variables for us to feel comfortable at this current time.”

Centner Academy has notified staffers that if they get vaccinated this summer, they will not be allowed to return to the school until 2023 when clinical trials have been completed, according to the report. 

Meanwhile, an earlier report noted that more than a week after being paused by regulators, use of Johnson & Johnson‘s COVID-19 vaccine will be restarted after being investigated due to reports that it caused users to develop blood clots as a side effect.

US health regulators will add a warning to the vaccine about the risk of unusual blood clots in women under 50. Still, the shots remain a valuable tool to stop the pandemic, and US health authorities said the benefits of the vaccines in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks.

The CDC has also advised pregnant women to get vaccinated, claiming Pfizer and Moderna is safe for their babies. “No safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “As such, CDC recommends pregnant people receive COVID-19 vaccines.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

