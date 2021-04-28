Minnesota School Board Investigating After Student Recycles Racist ‘Picking Cotton’ Promposal (Video)

*A high school student in Minnesota was not only racist with his promposal, but uninspired after tapping an approach that has been done at least twice before.

The image of two students holding a sign “If I was Black I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you. Prom?” has gone viral on social media. The pic was reported to have been taken in Big Lake, and different from two nearly identical promposals that caused problems in 2018 and 2019.

The Big Lake School District said on its website that it was made aware of the proposal and is “taking this report very seriously.” The district added that due to state and federal data privacy laws, it’s prohibited from sharing further information, including the names of the students allegedly involved.

“We will be evaluating it under any and all applicable School District policies and will take whatever action is necessary and appropriate to address the situation,” the statement said.

“Big Lake Schools does not condone racism, in any form. Our school has been committed to implementing the Hornet Way, as a way to develop and guide our students’ character and actions. The Hornet Way teaches the values of respect, honesty, kindness, responsibility, and fairness. We believe those values extend to all aspects of our school community.

“The School District also is committed to ensuring that all students and staff are treated equally and can attend school and report to work in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Our expectations are high and we expect compliance by all.”

In 2019, a student in Clear Fork, Ohio posted a photo of himself standing beside a girl with a poster that read: “If I was Black I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking U for prom!” Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Superintendent Janice Wyckoff later confirmed that the student in question was banned from attending prom.

In 2018, a senior at Riverview High School in Florida also posted a photo of himself holding a sign with the words, “If I were black I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you 4 prom?”