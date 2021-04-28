Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Louisiana GOP Lawmaker Says Schools Should Teach the ‘Good’ Aspects of Slavery (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Republican state Ray Garofalo
During a discussion over a proposal to prohibit the teaching of critical race theory by members of the Louisiana state House Education Committee, the bill’s author, Republican state Ray Garofalo, tries and fails to explain how a subject like slavery should be taught. April 27, 2021.

*During a session of the Louisiana House of Representatives Tuesday (Aprl 27), GOP lawmaker Ray Garofalo raised some eyebrows when he suggested that schools should teach the “good” aspects of slavery as well as the bad.

The issue was raised during an Education Committee hearing, when he suggested that students in Louisiana should be given a “broader course of academic instruction,” and fellow GOP Rep. Stephanie Hilferty asked him to clarify what he meant.

“If you’re teaching — if you’re having a discussion on whatever the case may be, on slavery, then you could talk about everything dealing with slavery. The good, the bad, and the ugly,” said Garofalo. “The whole—”

“There’s no good to slavery, though,” interrupted Hilferty, as pockets of laughter erupted around the chamber.

“Well, whatever the case may be,” said Garofalo, who then tried to walk back his comments.

