Kerry Washington Launches Aurate Jewelry Collection to Celebrate Mother’s Day

By Ny MaGee
*Kerry Washington has partnered with luxury jewelry brand Aurate to launch her second capsule collection.

The actress and entrepreneur announced her new Birth Of Mother Collection with a campaign featuring her mother, and it comes right on time for Mother’s Day. Not only is she a designer with Aurate co-founders Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui, Washington is also an investor in the company.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Sophie and Bouchra,” Washington tells ESSENCE. “I think anytime women succeed, it opens the doors for others to follow, especially when they can succeed as a team.”

“It’s a beautifully curated nine-piece collection of earrings, rings, and necklaces. It pays homage to the raw beauty of creation that exists within shells to create pearls,” she said. All of the pieces are 100% recycled gold, and range in price from $120-$360. “The design of the collection was inspired by elements of the ocean – every shell, texture, and pearl is unique in its intricacies, every wave and current is powerful and unpredictable.”

Washington dished with The Hollywood Reporter about her new Birth Of Mother Collection, check out the Q&A below.

Why did you decide to create the Birth of Mother jewelry collection?

I am so grateful for the opportunity to work alongside [Aurate co-founders] Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui. I think anytime women succeed, it opens the doors for others to follow, especially when they can succeed as a team. There is such power in partnership! Sophie and Bouchra are two women who inspire me and who I know inspire countless other female entrepreneurs and innovators. This second collaboration has been so special because it honors the essence of motherhood. As we were designing the collection, we talked a lot about ourselves as mothers and about role that we play as nurturers, not only to our children, but also to our ideas, our projects and ourselves.   

How did motherhood inspire the designs?

It started with a group of mothers coming together to design a collection that reflected just that — motherhood! The beautiful, wild, courageous, fulfilling process of becoming a mother. We are each proud mothers — to our children, to our ideas and projects and to ourselves. Inspired by Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, this collection embodies the birth of motherhood as a beautiful and powerful awakening!

Where else did you look for design inspiration?

The design of the collection was also inspired by elements of the ocean — every shell, texture, and pearl is unique in its intricacies, every wave and current is powerful and unpredictable. Motherhood is like that too, I think. Unique, unpredictable, powerful, and beautiful. And my mother and I both have a deep love of the ocean.  

Why does motherhood in all its forms need to be celebrated more?

I think it’s important to acknowledge and celebrate that motherhood can look very different depending on who you are and what the circumstances of your life are. Whether you are mothering a child, an animal, a project, or even a dream, caring for what you love is a sacred act!  

How has Aurate built a community of mothers?

Aurate started with two female immigrants with a mission to give equal opportunity to all and design jewelry for women, by women. They built this community specifically with the emphasis on women, providing them with a voice and platform. Ninety percent of their customers are women. 

As a mother, how does this make the Birth of Mother collection personal to you?

This collection is personal to me because I love celebrating my mom. She’s amazing! She is the strongest, bravest woman I know. And she has devoted her life to improving the lives of young people. So, honoring her within this collection means so much to me. 

What is your favorite piece in the collection?

It’s too difficult to choose just one. All of them are so special to me in their own way! But the stacked three pearl ring holds special personal significance because of my three children.  

Why did you join Aurate as an investor and designer? In what ways did the brand speak to you?

As a creative partner and investor, I look for companies that have a vision and mission that I am whole heartedly aligned with. Aurate shares my views on sustainability, diversity, and giving back to socially driven causes. As a brand, Aurate really works to amplify women’s voices and celebrates women in an authentic way. 

Check out Kerry’s collection here

