Julius Erving on Why LeBron James Isn’t on His All-Time NBA Teams [VIDEO]

*During a recent appearance on “Posted Up” with Chris Haynes, NBA Hall of Famer Julius “Dr. J” Erving made it clear that LeBron James wouldn’t make the cut on one of his all-time teams.

Haynes asked the Hall of Famer to put together his all-time NBA first and second teams. Per MSN, the first team featured Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and Jerry West. The second team included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Karl Malone.

Erving then explained why he excluded James.

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams,” Erving said. “When he put together a team in Miami, he put together a team in Cleveland as well, and he put together a team in Los Angeles. So, he can pick his own team. I ain’t going to pick his team.”

In related news, a LeBron James rookie card has sold for a whopping $5.2 million in a private sale.

Per CBS News, a signed 2003 James Exquisite Collection patch rookie card is the new record holder of the most expensive basketball card ever sold, according to PWCC Marketplace. The previous holder was a 2018 autographed Luka Doncic Panini National Treasures card that sold for $4.6 million in a private sale.

The identity of the buyer of this James rookie card hasn’t been released.

According to Sports Illustrated, the James rookie card “ties the all-time sports trading card record, which was set by a 1952 Mickey Mantle card that in January went for the exact same price tag,” the outlet writes.

“This was actually in the works for a while,” PWCC’s director of business development Jesse Craig told The Action Network. “The demand for rare cards, especially basketball right now, is just like the demand for fine art.”