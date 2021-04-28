3 Men Georgia Indicted On Federal Hate Crime Charges in Ahmaud Arbery Killing

*On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia charged Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan with hate crimes and the attempted kidnapping of Ahmaud Arbery, according to a press release.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan all face one count of “interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping.”

Travis and Gregory were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, —”and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.”

The press release also states that the men “armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck, and chased Arbery through the public streets of the neighborhood while yelling at him, using their truck to cut off his route, and threatening him with firearms.”

Also, according to the press release, counts One and Two of the indictment state the defendants used force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.

