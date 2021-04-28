Wednesday, April 28, 2021
HomeNews
News

3 Men Georgia Indicted On Federal Hate Crime Charges in Ahmaud Arbery Killing

By Fisher Jack
0

Gregory & Travis McMichael - William Bryan Jr - jump suits
Gregory & Travis McMichael – William Bryan Jr

*On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia charged Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan with hate crimes and the attempted kidnapping of Ahmaud Arbery, according to a press release.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan all face one count of “interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping.”

Travis and Gregory were also charged with one count each of using, carrying, —”and in Travis’s case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.”

The press release also states that the men “armed themselves with firearms, got into a truck, and chased Arbery through the public streets of the neighborhood while yelling at him, using their truck to cut off his route, and threatening him with firearms.”

Also, according to the press release, counts One and Two of the indictment state the defendants used force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Ohio Man Faces Felony Charges after Racist Threats Toward Black DoorDash Driver Goes Viral (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleNY Post Reporter Quits After ‘Ordered’ to Write ‘Incorrect’ Story About Kamala Harris
Next article2-gether Again: Redman to Play Method Man’s Brother in Season ‘Power Book II: Ghost’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO