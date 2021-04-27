Young Thug and Gunna Post Bonds for 30 Low-Level Offenders in Fulton County Jail (Watch)

*Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Gunna came to the aid of several inmates at the Fulton County Jail on Saturday.

The artists posted bonds for 30 men and women who were being held on minor offenses, but couldn’t get out because they didn’t have the money.

“We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer, DA’s and the prosecutors, the bonding companies and just got as many people as we can out,” Young Thug (born Jeffrey Williams) told Atlanta’s WSB Channel 2.

The rappers’ label, YSL Records, shared video showing the moment dozens of inmates were released from the Fulton jail, including an emotional reunion between a father and his young son.

“You never know what somebody been through. There was people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond,” said Sergio Kitchens, known professionally as Gunna.

“If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole,” Williams said.

After getting released to their families, the inmates were served a home-cooked meal and also learned that they will be featured in a brand new music video.

“It feels so good to the point where you start feeling that’s why God put me here. He put me here to do this,” Williams said.

The rappers wouldn’t say how much money they spent but told WSB that this won’t be the last time they post bonds. They plan on doing this again in the future and hope other artists will follow their lead.

Watch below: