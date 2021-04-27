WE REMEMBER: Ex NFL Linebacker Geno Hayes Dies from Liver Disease at 33 (Video)

*Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes has passes away after a battle with liver disease at age 33, according to WCTV in Tallahassee, Fla.

Hayes was placed in hospice care last week as part of his two-year fight against the disease. He’d been hospitalized over 20 times and lost 70 pounds in the last year as the disease progressed.

A sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008, Hayes played seven seasons in the NFL for the Bucs, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in 101 career games with 70 starts, recording 401 total tackles, 10 sacks, six interceptions and six forced fumbles.

Below are videos from Hayes’ college and professional career.