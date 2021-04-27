*The always seemingly thirsty for attention, Tyrese Gibson is being dragged for shaving his 25-year-old girlfriend’s pubic hair in a video shared online.

On Sunday, the singer’s new lady love, Zelie Timothy, shared a video of Tyrese, 42, shaving her pubic area on her Instagram Story. She captioned the post: “I will never let go of my King. But does your man shave you though?”

Zelie’s face is not seen in the clip but her legs are spread wide. Tyrese tells his girlfriend that he was “going to put the creamer on it first” and then “mix it with some oil.”

After telling Zellie she is “beautiful,” she responded: “What’s beautiful is your man hands.”

She added, “I know you’re supposed to be shaving, but I’m thinking about something else.”

Watch the moment via the YouTube video below.

The clip caused a number of fans to slam Tyrese for doing the most on social media.

Zelie’s responded to the criticism with, “For all the haters worried about MY coochie… No razor bump this morning by the way.”

We previously reported that Tyrese wasted no time getting boo’d up with Zelie after calling it quits with his wife late last year.

Tyrese announced in December that he and his wife of four years, Samantha Gibson, were getting a divorce. Two months later, the R&B star debuted the new woman in his life.

Per AceShowbiz, Gibson took to Instagram to confirm that he and Timothy were a couple. He posted a video of them getting cozy inside a club, and they were also spotted at the All-Star Weekend festivities in Atlanta.

A source close to Tyrese also confirmed to The Shade Room that he and Zelie are in a serious relationship.

When Tyrese announced that he and Samantha called it quits, he also noted that he didn’t want the divorce. He even vowed to win back his estranged wife but it appears she isn’t having it, as the divorce is moving forward.