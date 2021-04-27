Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Trey Songz Will Not Face Criminal Charges for Violent Altercation with Cops at Chiefs Game

By Ny MaGee
*Trey Songz will not face criminal charges for his violent altercation with cops earlier this year at an NFL playoff game. 

As we previously reported, Songz was reportedly arrested in January during a KC Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. The singer was taken into custody after allegedly getting into an altercation with a police officer.

TMZ obtained the video which shows Trey and the officer in a struggle. The singer punches the officer’s head and gets him in a headlock, but the cop is able to pin Trey to a seat. 

A witness tells us the whole thing started when Trey was being heckled by some fans a few rows behind him and he asked them to chill out. We’re told the officer approached Trey, and without warning, went after him. The witness says Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical, and started to defend himself.  A law enforcement source tells us … Songz was arrested for trespassing, resisting arrest — both misdemeanors — and for assaulting a police officer … a low-grade felony. 

Witnesses told TMZ that Trey was being heckled and was acting in self-defense. He was arrested for “trespassing and resisting arrest — both misdemeanors — and for assaulting a police officer, a low-grade felony,” the outlet writes. 

The Prosecutor’s Office for Jackson County, MO has declined to file charges against the singer, citing insufficient evidence, according to the report. 

